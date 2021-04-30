CALLOWAY, MARIE MADELYN

Marie Madelyn Calloway, 102 years old, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, passed peacefully from this world on 2/22/2021. She suffered no pain or illness. Her short- term memory had failed her, but she was still ambulatory and active. Madelyn was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 1, 1918, to Joseph and Caterina Gargano Cianciarulo. She was the youngest of ten children. Her parents and all siblings predeceased her. The Cianciarulo family permanently moved to Wildwood Crest, in 1921. Madelyn graduated from Phillip Baker Elementary School in 1932, from Wildwood High School in 1936, and from Glassboro State Teachers College in 1940. Madelyn married Earl Calloway (deceased) in 1942. They established Earl Calloway Real Estate, Inc. They were the owner/operators of the Red Horse Motel. Madelyn was a longtime 5th grade teacher at Margaret Mace Elementary School, retiring in 1985. Madelyn was an active member of St. Simeon's Episcopal Church, the New Jersey Teacher's Association, Wildwood Civic Club, Wildwood Baby Parade Committee, and the Wildwood Golf Club. Madelyn was a mother of two sons, Kenneth (deceased) and Ross, of Pensacola, Florida. Madelyn is survived by son, Ross Calloway (Sally), and grandsons Ross, Jacob (Hsinyin), and Benjamin Calloway, as well as Ken's widow, Janet Calloway, and grandchildren Matthew Calloway and Kristen (AJ) Andre. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Leah Calloway, Keely and Kaitlin Calloway, and Aiden and Addison Andre. Madelyn was particularly close to her nephew, Joe Cianciarulo and cousin, Kay Sparkman. On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Simeon's Episcopal Church (26th and Central Ave), there will be a Family Hour from 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by the Rite of Christian Burial 11:00am to 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider an offering to St. Simeon's by the Sea Episcopal Church,2502 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

