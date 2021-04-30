CALLOWAY, MARIE MADELYN

Marie Madelyn Calloway, 102 years old, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, passed peacefully from this world on 2/22/2021. She suffered no pain or illness. Her short- term memory had failed her, but she was still ambulatory and active. Madelyn was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 1, 1918, to Joseph and Caterina Gargano Cianciarulo. She was the youngest of ten children. Her parents and all siblings predeceased her. The Cianciarulo family permanently moved to Wildwood Crest, in 1921. Madelyn graduated from Phillip Baker Elementary School in 1932, from Wildwood High School in 1936, and from Glassboro State Teachers College in 1940. Madelyn married Earl Calloway (deceased) in 1942. They established Earl Calloway Real Estate, Inc. They were the owner/operators of the Red Horse Motel. Madelyn was a longtime 5th grade teacher at Margaret Mace Elementary School, retiring in 1985. Madelyn was an active member of St. Simeon's Episcopal Church, the New Jersey Teacher's Association, Wildwood Civic Club, Wildwood Baby Parade Committee, and the Wildwood Golf Club. Madelyn was a mother of two sons, Kenneth (deceased) and Ross, of Pensacola, Florida. Madelyn is survived by son, Ross Calloway (Sally), and grandsons Ross, Jacob (Hsinyin), and Benjamin Calloway, as well as Ken's widow, Janet Calloway, and grandchildren Matthew Calloway and Kristen (AJ) Andre. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Leah Calloway, Keely and Kaitlin Calloway, and Aiden and Addison Andre. Madelyn was particularly close to her nephew, Joe Cianciarulo and cousin, Kay Sparkman. On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Simeon's Episcopal Church (26th and Central Ave), there will be a Family Hour from 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by the Rite of Christian Burial 11:00am to 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider an offering to St. Simeon's by the Sea Episcopal Church,2502 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Liquor License for 3 Wildwood Venues Suspended for Covid Violations
- Underage Drinking Enforcement ‘Difficult’ Under New Law
- 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Parkway Crash
- 3 Charged with Attempted Murder After Dias Creek Stabbing
- Avalon PD Seeks IDs for Suspects Wanted for Attempted Arson
- Marina Bay Towers Renovation, New High-rise Approved
- WATCH: AG’s Office Releases Footage from Officer-involved Shooting in Buena Vista
- AC Electric Warns Motorists of Upcoming Lane Closures to GSP
- Indictments Filed April 20
- Lower Clarifies Pot Rules on Private Beaches
Videos
- Upper Township - You unemployed people are crazy ! Get off the benefits ! There are plenty of jobs ! Business owners are struggling ! Continue to collect and you are subjecting yourself to being homeless ! I just got...
- North Wildwood - Along North Wildwood boulevard in the spring, box turtles are blocked from migration across the highway because of the concrete median barriers. Citizens have risked danger carrying these creatures...
- Upper Township - A big thank you to the spouter “Steve O” who answered my question about the helicopters and planes in Upper Township. Isn’t this what spout off is about ?
- Cape May - OMG ! What is with all the people at Higbee Beach sunning ! I got so scared !
- Villas - I really believe that a lot of Americans don’t appreciate what we have in the USA, look at India right now, they do not the resources we have. We have the vaccines now, and people are not showing up...