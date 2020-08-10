FROMENKO, DEBORAH "Debbie", 60, of North Cape May, August 7, 2020. She was employed as a clerk and florist for ACME Markets in Cape May Court House.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joint Investigation Conducted into Erma Man's Death
- Erma Traffic Stop Yields 2 Arrests
- Isaias Pummels County, Drops Tornado in Strathmere
- ‘There are a lot of People in Town’
- County Crosses 1,000-case Milestone
- County Ends Weekend with 6 New Reported Coronavirus Cases
- County Reports 5 New Community-based Cases
- Archer Senft’s ‘Doing Great’ 5 Years after Diving Accident
- County Adds 5 Cases to Metrics Aug. 8
- Tornado Warning Issued for Northeastern Cape May County
Videos
- West Wildwood - I think it is a great idea to have beach tags to enjoy the West Wildwood beach. Residents should get a discounted rate and it would create jobs for locals. A tag checker on the ramp to the beach and...
- Cape May - Cape May City is NOT a bike friendly town. What's with that??? Very sad.
- North Wildwood - Curious question, is all of Trump's campaign paraphernalia still being manufactured in Chy-Na? How does it feel flying a Make America Great Again flag that was made using cheap labor? Such a...
- Wildwood Crest - Thank you to the WCBP officer who on 8/9 "informed" a New York visitor of the NJ state law requiring yielding to pedestrians who are in a crosswalk.
- North Cape May - Column #1 Defund the police. Column #2 Why can't the cops do this, and that? This is not a Restaurant menu. You don't get to pick one from each column.