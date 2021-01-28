BRODESSER, THOMAS F., JR., 92, of Cape May, January 24, 2021. Tom was a leader and innovator in bringing tourism to Cape May County for over 50 years.
- Stone Harbor - Don’t blame Rep Van Drew for vaccine locations. They are set up by NJ state department of health which is under the direction of the governor. I don’t blame the governor personally but I do blame the...
- Avalon - Wow the First lady brought cookies to the national guard after Biden and the Democrats had them sleeping on concrete floors. Meanwhile Melania and her husband President Trump opened up their hotel...
- Seaville - As a parent,who had to quit their job to become a “teacher” to my children, I now don’t see a need for schools. Everything our kids need to know, can be taught in just 45 minutes a day. Why do we...
- Marmora - Governor Phil Murphy is holding our legal weed hostage!
- Sea Isle City - CNN recently called Biden “ our most religious president in 50 years”.Today he signed an order providing for taxpayer funded abortions.YOU DECIDE !