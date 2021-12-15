NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GALMAN, STEVEN EARL, 72, of North Cape May, December 10, 2021. He served in the US Navy and was employed by the County of Cape May as a Construction Supervisor.

