Barbara Lois Search, 82 years young. Died April 3rd, 2020 @ 8:21 pm at Lakeland Memorial Hospital, Lakeland, Florida.Born July 3, 1937 in Troy, New YorkParents: William E. and Gladys H. WeatherwaxBarbara was married to Paul Spencer Search on September 7, 1963 in Saratoga Springs, NY.Beginning at a young age, Barbara began working waiting tables at Dan’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs and ended her waitressing career at Henny’s Restaurant in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.Barbara and Paul together lived a joyful and fulfilling life living out their dreams. Both retired together and traveled the country living out of their RV for over 16 years. In 2003, they settled down into their home located in Lake Wales, Florida.Barbara was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Haines City, FL. She enjoyed volunteering alongside her church friends at House Blessed.She is survived by her son, Robert Dale and Ruth Ellen Search of Winter Haven, Florida, two granddaughters: Jessica and Mariatu, her younger sister Susan Harris of Madison, Georgia and many friends located throughout the country, from Barbara and Paul’s many years living on the road. Barbara and Paul over the years enjoyed their traveling companion’s Cassie, Pogo and Nugget their golden retrievers. After Paul and Nugget’s passing, Barbara adopted Abbe from a local animal shelter. Abbe brought much joy to Barbara’s life in her later years and now continues to bring joy living with Mariatu.She is predeceased by her loving husband Paul, her sister Connie, and her parents, William E. and Gladys H. Weatherwax.A memorial service will be held for Barbara on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. The service will also be live streamed for those wishing to attend but feel it would be safer this way. There is a link on their website.Memorial donations if so desired: New Horizons Church House Blessed, 114 S 2nd St, Haines City, FL 33844 Food BankPsalm 31:5 Into your hands I commit my spirit; deliver me, Lord, my faithful God.Barbara’s life lesson in three words: Follow your dreams
