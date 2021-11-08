LOCHTEN, NORMAN R.

Norman R. Lochten, 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia and moved here over 40 years ago. He graduated from Collingswood High School and attended Bucknell University. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964.Norm loved sports especially baseball. He played baseball in high school and college and then played for the Army in Germany. He played a short time in the Phillies farm system. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and never missed a game. He also loved his Westerns.Norm was the first business administrator for Middle Township. He was also the personnel officer and joint insurance fund commissioner for Middle Township.Norm had an amazing and witty sense of humor. It may have come from his uncle Larry Fine of the Three Stooges. He was known for his kindness and was well liked.Norm is survived by his son Greg Lochten; his brother Robert Lochten; his former wife and longtime caregiver Faith E. Wilson; and his beloved border collie Joe Black.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Private interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made through In Memory Of for the benefit of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://inmemof.org/norman-r-lochten or a check made payable to In Memory Of and mailed to P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

