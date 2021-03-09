HAUBOIS, DOROTHY "DOT"

Dorothy “Dot” Haubois of Villas NJ, 89, got her ticket to heaven on February 26, 2021. She passed of natural causes. Born the only child to John and Mae Reilly of Camden, New Jersey, she lived a fortunate childhood filled with friends, pony rides, and parties. She dedicated her life to her family, raising four children Lynn, Steven, Dotti-Lynn, and Lori, originally in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and later relocating to the Cape May area where she spent the rest of her life enjoying the seashore, shorebirds, and sunsets. The queen of our hearts enjoyed sleeping in, basking in the sunshine and tending to her flowers, especially her pink mandevillas and purple cabbages. She liked to spend her days visiting with family and friends, having long telephone conversations, and staying up-to-date on all the latest Facebook gossip. Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she spoiled and loved, each in their own special way. She would proclaim to them: “Most of all I wish you love.” A legacy of love is what she leaves behind. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.A celebration of her life will be held March 29, 10 AM at Wellspring Church, 601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
