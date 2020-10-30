BURCHETT, JOSEPHINE E.

Josephine E. Burchett, age 75, of Villas, passed away on October 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sea Isle City to the late Vito and Josephine Cuozzo. A life-long area resident, she worked for Atlantic County Special Services as a bus aide and enjoyed many hours of putting together puzzles. Josephine is survived by her loving husband, of 46 years, Franklin Burchett, her children, John W. (Elaine) Baker, Jr., Benjamin A., Robert L. and Lisa L. Baker, 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, her siblings, Cindy Errickson, Connie Meher, Diane Lord, Joe Cuozzo, Rose Tozer, Margaret Gilman and Linda Cole and predeceased by her parents and her brother Vito Cuozzo. Services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Standoff in Villas Ends with Man’s Arrest
- Wildwood Crest Pizza Restaurant Owner Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Filing False Income Tax Returns
- County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases
- Supporters Back Trump with Parades; Opposition Responds
- Court House Man Found Dead in Soccer Field Port-a-potty
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020
- County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
- County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Low as NJ’s Grow
- County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Villas - Lower Township had a shredding day?! It wasn’t on the Township website and Mayor Sippel didn’t mention it in his weekly calls. When was it and where was it advertised?
- Avalon - Please do keep publishing Spouts like the one from Sea Isle City hysterically claiming that Biden et al will turn our country into another Venezuela with no food or medicine or power. Those Spouts...
- Cape May County - I don't understand how a 2 and 7 year old kids get shot playing outdoors and die. Two innocent blacks kids gunned down. I hear it 1 time in the news never to hear about it again. BLM where are...
- Avalon - Congratulations Tony La Russa on your new job managing the White Sox. Seventy six years old, Hall of Fame, a legend. Nothing to prove. Might as well prove it anyway. Best of luck Tony!
- Cape May - I just don’t understand the comments that sooooo many people have a hard time registering to vote and then fill out a ballot correctly. I guess the American Dream of hard work will bring you success...