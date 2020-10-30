BURCHETT, JOSEPHINE E.

Josephine E. Burchett, age 75, of Villas, passed away on October 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sea Isle City to the late Vito and Josephine Cuozzo. A life-long area resident, she worked for Atlantic County Special Services as a bus aide and enjoyed many hours of putting together puzzles. Josephine is survived by her loving husband, of 46 years, Franklin Burchett, her children, John W. (Elaine) Baker, Jr., Benjamin A., Robert L. and Lisa L. Baker, 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, her siblings, Cindy Errickson, Connie Meher, Diane Lord, Joe Cuozzo, Rose Tozer, Margaret Gilman and Linda Cole and predeceased by her parents and her brother Vito Cuozzo. Services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

