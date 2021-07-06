PETRE, ELIZABETH L.

Elizabeth L. Petre, "Betty Lou" (née Bottino) - 77, Wildwood, NJ. Betty Lou was the beloved wife of the late Jay Petre. She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, Joseph Bottino, and a host of her many extended family and friends. Betty Lou was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories that will forever be cherished. She finally joined Jay on the beaches of heaven. We will truly miss her.Family and friends are welcomed to her viewing from 8:00am-11:00am and service at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, 11 East Kings Highway, Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elizabeth L. Petre please visit our Sympathy Store.
