Marylou Cook, age 78, of North Cape May and formerly of Langhorne, PA, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Cooper University Medical Center. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she residedin the Cape May area since 1981. She worked in retail, mostly at the Import Bazaar. Marylou had a fun and outgoing personality and enjoyed shoe shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also took many cross-country trips with her husband in their RV. Marylou is predeceased by her parents Norris and Marian Paul and left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Robert E. Cook, her children; Christopher (Gina) Cook and Kathleen (William) Falls and her grandchildren; Kaitlyn (Zach) Pelli and Krista Cook.Services will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Marylou’s memory to the American Cancer Society and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

