HAMILTON, DAVID M., 56, of Eldora, December 31, 2020. He was employed by Rodney and Son's Auto.
Videos
- Cape May Court House - For Decades the Leaders from "The Greatest Generation" kept the "cheapening "of Avalon at Bay. Removing General Edgar Bell's name from the Avalon Causeway, shows there is no...
- Sea Isle City - I respect and enjoy the Spout Off.The majority of Spouts are well thought out and express an opinion in a constructive manner. It’s unfortunate that the people who post replies to the Spouts ,let’s...
- North Wildwood - It seems the The ARC of CMC penalizes its employees for being honest when exposed to COVID-19 outside of work The Health Dept. stated that this only will hamper the slowing of the virus because...
- Wildwood - I must agree with the Wildwood Spouter that said the Wildwood Boardwalk need some Beautification, Other Sea shore towns have nice decorative Light Fixtures in stead of the old street type lights .and...
- Avalon - The winner of a horse race is not the horse that attracts the largest crowds of admirers. Or the horse that gets the most "likes" on social media. Or the one that has the longest parades of...