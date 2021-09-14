NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BELLAMY, LEILA MARIE, 18, of Whitesboro, September 8, 2021. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro.

