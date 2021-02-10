NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mary Carolyn Bryan, 82 – of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away February 8th, 2021. She was born in Douglasville, GA to the late Jesse and Mary Meadows. Mary owned and operated the Lemon Tree Restaurant in Cape May for 39 years. She was a selfless and giving person whose grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest treasure.She is survived by her husband Cecil Grady Bryan; her children: Cecil Gregory (Lisa) Bryan, Sylvia (Calvin) Back, and Corey (Dorey) Bryan; sisters: Norma Cochran, Joyce Brown, and Linda Britt; grandchildren: Chase (Katie), Lindsay (Aedan), Cody, Bromiley, and Caine; and great grandchildren: Carter and Corson. She is predeceased by sister Sylvia Meadows. Mary who was affectionately know as “The Big Lemon” will also be missed by her many “adopted” children and grandchildren who called her “Mom” and “Grandmom”.Services are private. Donations may be made in Carolyn’s name to the Coast Guard Foundation, Disaster Relief and Response Fund at 2020 Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378.

