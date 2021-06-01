WOOLLEY, ARTHUR E., 89, formerly of Wildwood, May 29, 2021. He was Rector of St. Simeon’s By-the-Sea, North Wildwood.
- Wildwood Crest - So, there will not be a bi-partisan panel to investigate the events of January 6th. What would we have learned anyway? Did democrats attack our lawmakers, police and capitol? No! Was it Mexicans ?No...
- Avalon - To the parents of teenagers who ride their bikes around Avalon - please teach them that the handicapped parking lot is for handicapped parking and not for their bikes. Last night they had 10 bikes...
- Stone Harbor - I for one and probably the majority like having my trash picked up in my backyard. We pay taxes that includes the present service. Find workers for the season and as I said before ,pay them a premium...
- Stone Harbor - Dolly and I did give the young man a reward who found my credit card. The flavor he had was vanilla. Since everybody wants to know.
- Florida - What a waste coming to the shore this weekend. The lines and wait time in restaurants and bars is outrageous. The labor shortage has really caused some major issues in your county. The local...