Larry Paul Shank, 75, of North Wildwood was called home to be with the Lord on September 5th, 2020. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, referred to as Poppy. He was born in Somerset, PA and then raised in North Irwin, PA where he graduated from Norwin High School. He was employed at Westinghouse in Trafford, PA and later moved to New Jersey and worked for the Avalon Public Works. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Marian Shank. He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Griser (son-in-law Ed Griser) two sons, Thomas Shank and Larry Scott Shank, grandsons Michael Griser (wife Justyne) and Paul Griser (wife Ashley) and two great granddaughters, Kaleigh and Addison Griser. Sister Beverly McDonald (husband Robert) and several loving nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed celebrating all of life's occasions but was especially fond of Christmas. While most homes were decorated with pumpkins in October, he was busy turning his home into a Christmas wonderland. Larry discovered baseball as a past time in his later years and rooted for his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. He will forever be loved and missed by his family. A special thank you to his hospice nurse, Christina, who arranged his care and provided compassion for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Compassionate Hospice Care or StJude.org. Private interment will be at Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
