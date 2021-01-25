NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John Henry Pevny, Jr., 72, of Goshen, NJ, formerly of Cape May, died peacefully in his sleep on December 18, 2020. John is survived by six cousins and loved by many friends. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ocean County Memorial Park, 280 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, NJ 08758. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

