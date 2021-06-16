NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Thomas Emilio Morency, age 53, was born on August 22, 1967 in Cape May Court House, NJ. Thomas enjoyed literature, history, science fiction, classic horror, fantasy, wrestling, the Philadelphia Eagles, good food, and mysteries unexplained by science. At 17, he joined Laborer's Union 415, where he worked alongside his father. Assignments included Trump Taj Mahal, Cape May Light House, and Borgata Casino. Thomas was proud to have personally and regularly met future president Donald Trump while working on Taj Mahal. Physical disability struck Thomas later in life, and he retired. In his final years, Thomas ran his own social media network for classic horror fans; his fans became his devoted friends. Thomas, a dedicated Catholic, was devoted to St. Anthony. He was a loyal ally to friends, family and nation. Thomas died peacefully in his home on June 10th, 2021. He is survived by his loving parents, Thomas J., and Ernestine Morency, and two brothers, Nicholas and Andrew. He was a loving uncle to two nephews, Robert and Joshua Morency, whom he watches and protects from Heaven. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

