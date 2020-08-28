Harold Joseph Somaine, age 72, of North Cape May, passed away August 19, 2020. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Services will be privately held. Memorial donations can be made in Harold’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
