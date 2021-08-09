NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ella Irene Elliott, age 103 of N Cape May, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home. Ella was a lifelong area resident, graduating from the historical Fishing Creek Elementary School, and Cape May High in 1936. She was also a member at Tabernacle United Methodist Church.Ella is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Irene Fox, husband Jack Elliott (1995), granddaughter Barbara Harchuska (2019), and sisters Sarah Munday (2019) and Anna Ruth Tayler. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (William Sr.) Cloer, 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Services for Ella will be privately held at Tabernacle Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

