HARTLE, ELIZABETH

Elizabeth Hartle (“Betty”) 84, of Villas, NJ passed away October 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Delia Gallagher where she attended Little Flower High School. Betty was a homemaker and cashiered for many years at Gaiss’ Market in the Villas and Shea’s Market in North Wildwood. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Roy W. Hartle, Sr. as well as 14 brothers and sisters.Betty is survived by her children: Roy (Janet) Hartle, Jr., Thomas Hartle, and Amy Steinman (Chuck Tomlin); and granddaughters, Elle and Lily.Services are private. Donations may be made in Betty’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, Attn: Development Office, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
