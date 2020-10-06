HARTLE, ELIZABETH

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Elizabeth Hartle (“Betty”) 84, of Villas, NJ passed away October 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Delia Gallagher where she attended Little Flower High School. Betty was a homemaker and cashiered for many years at Gaiss’ Market in the Villas and Shea’s Market in North Wildwood. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Roy W. Hartle, Sr. as well as 14 brothers and sisters.Betty is survived by her children: Roy (Janet) Hartle, Jr., Thomas Hartle, and Amy Steinman (Chuck Tomlin); and granddaughters, Elle and Lily.Services are private. Donations may be made in Betty’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, Attn: Development Office, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH HARTLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.