FERGUSON, JOSEPH M.

Joseph M. Ferguson, 54, Stone Harbor, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Cherry Hill before moving here permanently in 1980 after summering for many years.Joe loved living in Cape May County especially the beach, the ocean, and the sunrises. He enjoyed being outdoors and riding his bike through Stone Harbor. He had a great love for animals, but mostly for his dogs Harley Davidson and Tango. He was a good person who loved to help older people.Joe is survived by his mother, Kathleen M. Ferguson and her friend, John C. Davis; his daughter, Tricia Watson; his brother, Michael W. (Olya) Ferguson; his sister, KayCee Ferguson; his beloved aunt and godmother, Penny March; his nieces, Tiffany L. DellaValle and Leah J. Angstadt; and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Ferguson.Funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 from Rio Grande Face Meth Charges
- Answers to Mark Himebaugh’s Disappearance Sought 29 Years Later
- County Reaches 100 COVID Deaths; 43 New Cases Reported
- COVID-19 Update: CMCo Nears High-risk Category for Transmission
- County Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths, 40 New Cases
- County Reports 2 Deaths, 64 New Cases
- County Reports 43 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 2 Non-resident Cases
- Indictments Filed Nov. 10
- State Police Search for Suspected CVS Shoplifters
- County Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Listening to the liberal, Democrat, hard left leaning networks, they are all crying about Mr. Trump pardoning General Flynn. Well, here's some 411 for ya! Obama gave 1715 commutations and 560...
- Cape May Court House - Mask up, keep your distance, and wash your hands. People who are "half masked" (their noses uncovered) are not protecting themselves or anyone around them. If we want to beat and end this...
- Villas - In a few months someone will mention , how is ex President Trump doing? The answer will be who ? He will not even be a fond memory.
- Cape May County - The ONLY thing that could possibly pull this country out of the nosedive it's in is ICT, that is individual critical thinking, 1) the human race is not as advanced and caring as you were taught...
- Lower Township - Seniors, Wake Up. You get a 1.3% increase in your Social Security next year, but our Medicare bill goes up 2.3%. Our Board of Education gives the Administrators an increase of 2.95%. I guess...