FERGUSON, JOSEPH M.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joseph M. Ferguson, 54, Stone Harbor, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Cherry Hill before moving here permanently in 1980 after summering for many years.Joe loved living in Cape May County especially the beach, the ocean, and the sunrises. He enjoyed being outdoors and riding his bike through Stone Harbor. He had a great love for animals, but mostly for his dogs Harley Davidson and Tango. He was a good person who loved to help older people.Joe is survived by his mother, Kathleen M. Ferguson and her friend, John C. Davis; his daughter, Tricia Watson; his brother, Michael W. (Olya) Ferguson; his sister, KayCee Ferguson; his beloved aunt and godmother, Penny March; his nieces, Tiffany L. DellaValle and Leah J. Angstadt; and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Ferguson.Funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH FERGUSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.