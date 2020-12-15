SEABROOK, CRYSTAL PLACE

Crystal Place Seabrook, 62, of Cape May Court House, NJ and Floral City, FL passed peacefully into eternity after a brief illness with her husband George at her side. Crystal was born in Okmulgee, OK on March 22, 1958 and was the daughter of the late James Herbert and Mary Jane (Lawson) Place. Crystal’s kind, gentle and selfless spirit made her a blessing to all who knew her. She was known to greet you with a smile and a hug and leave you with an “I love you”. She spent her recent years as a caregiver to her loved ones. Her passion was spending time with her family. Many in the community remember her beautiful and welcoming personality at the Court House Diner, where she worked for many years and made many friends, including her “Diner Family”. Her sudden and unexpected passing leaves her family and friends broken hearted. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, George E. Seabrook of Cape May Court House, NJ and Floral City, FL. She is also survived by 7 children, Jason (Mary) Place of Yale OK, Salista Roach Simon of Prue, OK, Justin Roach of Osage, OK, Dan (Lauren) Place of N. Cape May, NJ, Brian (Becky) Seabrook of Houston, TX, Tammy (Aaron) Aprill of Lindsay, OK and Carl (Mary Beth) Seabrook of Cape May Court House, NJ. In addition, she is survived by her 6 siblings, Ronald (Wilma) Place of Buffalo, MO, Mary Rebell of Middleboro, MA, Sharon Place of Wanette, OK, Rickey (Patricia) Midway, GA, Carlene Shadden of Wilburton, OK and Dickey Place of Wilburton, OK. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Mary Seabrook and her brother-in-law, Frank (Susan) Seabrook of Cape May Court House, NJ along with dozens of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inverness, FL.
