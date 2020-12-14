NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Paul Wayne Floyd passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3rd 2020, at his bay side home in Villas, New Jersey at the age of 80 years old. Formerly of Norwood, Pennsylvania, he was an accountant for the company of Eschemm for about 30 years before retiring to his home at the shore. Paul was an avid runner with many medals and trophies to show for it. He was a part of the United Way, and was involved with the Delco Blind/Sight Center. He served in the Army Reserves, and enjoyed the beach, lighthouses, Eagles football, and being with his family. He is survived by his longtime partner and husband Jerry Wyatt, his sisters Phyllis, Diane and Linda, his granddaughter Victoria, and his great grandchildren Damian and Emberly. Upon Paul's prior request, services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of PAUL FLOYD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.