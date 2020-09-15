NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Irene Gallignano, 87 of Enfield, CT beloved wife of the late Louis “Buddy’ Gallignano, entered into eternal peace on September 12, 2020 at home. Irene was born in New York City, New York - the daughter of Nicolas and Elvira Palmieri.She was raised in New York City, graduated from Mattatuck Community College in 1985 with a Degree in Nursing and was employed at Danbury Hospital for over 20 years. She loved cooking, the casino and cards.Irene is survived by her three sons, Louis Gallignano and partner Elaine Davis-Diaz of Miami FL; Mitchell Gallignano, Sr and his wife Marybeth of West Haven, CT; Ciro A Gallignano, Sr and his wife Christina of East Windsor, CT; and her daughter Louise Gallignano and partner Bill Gerner of Enfield, CT; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, NJ. Friends may call prior to mass from 8:30am - 10:30am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., Cape May, NJ. Burial will immediately follow mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of IRENE GALLIGNANO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.