DOONAN, DONNA M.

Donna M. Doonan, 67, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, after a recent battle with colon cancer. Donna was born September 22, 1954 to James and Rita Doonan (Robertson) in Cape May Courthouse, NJ. Donna grew up in Wildwood, New Jersey, a place she loved and cherished. A graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School, Donna went on the earn her bachelor’s degree and Master of Education from the University of Lynchburg. A former college women’s basketball coach at Ferrum College (VA), she currently was the owner and operator of Sunshine Teacher’s Insurance Company in Pompano Beach, Florida.Donna was predeceased by her father, James Doonan, her mother, Rita Doonan, her sisters Anne Doonan and Alice Dougherty, her brothers James Doonan and Joseph Doonan, and brothers­-in-­-law Robert Taylor and George Daugherty. The youngest of seven children, Donna is survived by her sister Rita Taylor and brother Thomas Doonan (Diane), sister-­-in-­-law Dorothy Doonan and herfriend Kelly Caputo. Donna is the Aunt to 19 special nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews who referred to her as “The Great” Aunt Donna.Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Wildwood, NJ. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Donna's memory to Wildwood Catholic Academy 1500 Central Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260 or online at www.wildwoodcatholicacademy.org/apps/pages/annual-appeal

