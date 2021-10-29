DOONAN, DONNA M.

Donna M. Doonan, 67, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, after a recent battle with colon cancer. Donna was born September 22, 1954 to James and Rita Doonan (Robertson) in Cape May Courthouse, NJ. Donna grew up in Wildwood, New Jersey, a place she loved and cherished. A graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School, Donna went on the earn her bachelor’s degree and Master of Education from the University of Lynchburg. A former college women’s basketball coach at Ferrum College (VA), she currently was the owner and operator of Sunshine Teacher’s Insurance Company in Pompano Beach, Florida.Donna was predeceased by her father, James Doonan, her mother, Rita Doonan, her sisters Anne Doonan and Alice Dougherty, her brothers James Doonan and Joseph Doonan, and brothers-in--law Robert Taylor and George Daugherty. The youngest of seven children, Donna is survived by her sister Rita Taylor and brother Thomas Doonan (Diane), sister--in--law Dorothy Doonan and herfriend Kelly Caputo. Donna is the Aunt to 19 special nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews who referred to her as “The Great” Aunt Donna.Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Wildwood, NJ. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Donna's memory to Wildwood Catholic Academy 1500 Central Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260 or online at www.wildwoodcatholicacademy.org/apps/pages/annual-appeal
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lower Police Officers Charged for Cape May Bike Thefts
- Indictments Filed Oct. 19
- Ice Skating Rink Approved in Cape May
- Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Child Porn Arrest
- Short-term Rentals Frustrate Lower Residents
- Cape Assist Welcomes Pro Skateboarder, MTV Star Brandon Novak
- WEIDMAN, SAMANTHA NICOLE
- Cape May Police Search for Suspected Bicycle Thieves
- Middle Township Police Department Adult Arrests for August 2021
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; RT Continues Dropping
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - New Jersey needs to be split as under current conditions North Jersey controls the State and most in North Jersey do not understand Freedom ,they only understand handouts and freebies. SOUTH Jersey...
- North Wildwood (flood zone) - Emergency weather alerts on the front page of the online edition should always be free and accessible. This is a public service that could save lives and property, and making them subscription only...
- Cape May - Bezaire "doesn't want to undermine the Democratic process". Really? Bezaire undermined that process by causing such a distraction.Resign already.
- Sea Isle City - Biden and his cohorts are poised to pay $450,000 per persons and up to 1,000,000 Per family ,to illegals who were separated by former President Trumps border rules. The good old ACLU filed a...
- Cape May - I was wondering how many tickets are issued to people riding bikes and not following the laws. You see them drive up one way streets ,run stop signs,run red lights, while the cops are standing there...