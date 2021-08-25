Marie Aspell Carley, long time resident and believer in all-things Millville, passed away on August 24 in Cape May, NJ at the age of 95.Marie touched the hearts of everyone who knew her — as the life of every party, a generous supporter of Cumberland County charities, a dedicated member of the Millville Woman’s Club, a board member of Wheaton Arts, a news junkie, and above all —abeliever in laughter and in people.She taught her three daughters, Jacalyn Carley, Joni Marie Carley and Jan Carley Randle, to be self confident women and caring, giving human beings. Her grandchildren were her Seven Wonders of the World: Joseph, Lauren and Spencer Randle, Ian and Ari Yamaguchi, and Alexander and Katy Schaper.Her great grandchildren, Chad and Claire Marie Keller, were her Wonder’fuls’.Marie had a deep and special relationship with both son-in-laws, Chad A Randle and Ruediger Schaper, and with her grandson-in-law, Bill Keller.She was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews, and is survived by a sister, Peggy Raebiger.Marie Aspell was the oldest of seven and helped the family by working as a Locker Room Girl at Clementon Lake Park.She became a whizz typist who took on two full time jobs to support her siblings. While working at Varitype, she met Joesph Carley.They married in 1952 and moved from Haddonfield, NJ to Millville in 1969 with Duralith Corporation.As President of The Joseph L Carley Foundation, Marie oversaw help for homeless, food kitchen support and tomany organizations dedicated to helping those in need.She cared deeply for women’s causes and the general betterment of Millville.Marie made a lasting contribution to the Levoy Theater and the Millville Public Library.Marie had a quick and wicked sense of humor, few were spared!Only a few years ago she retired her tap shoes and the boombass instrument that entertained family and friends.There was never enough music, never enough dancing or laughter. She always wanted more.There was only this life and she’d still be here if she could.Marie moved into the house next to her best friend and daughter, Jan, who with her husband Chad, brought the party to her or her to the party. Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We are grateful for every minute we had with her, and grateful for the opportunities her generosity provided for her children and grandchildren. As much and often that we told her we loved her, she never failed to answer, “I love you more.” And she did.In lieu of flowers or gifts, we request you make a donation in her name to the Millville Public Library.Memories and expressions of sympathy for Marie Aspell Carley may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
