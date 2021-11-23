NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HEATON, JOHN WESLEY ("Jack"), 76, of Clermont, November 6, 2021. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House.

