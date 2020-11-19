MATTERA, DEBORAH

Deborah Mattera (maiden name Keys), 66, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away on November 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she has been a local resident for over 40 years. She was retired from Sturdy Savings Bank in Avalon, NJ. She was a volunteer at St. Ann Regional School and Wildwood Catholic and a member of the Wildwood Civic Club Evening Division. Deborah lived her life with passion, joy, and generosity. Her family and friends will remember her as the life of the party and always willing to make you her famous candied yams. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Dominick Mattera. 2 daughters: Holly (Anson Bolinger) & Deborah (Daniel Ream). 1 granddaughter and her sister Faith Keys (Mark Nuszer). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Monday Nov. 23rd at St. Ann’s Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 am at the church. Because of the pandemic, family and friends are asked to practice social distancing. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. A celebration of Deborah’s life will be planned for the spring. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

