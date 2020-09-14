NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nancy A. Borelli, passed from this world on August 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Albert, parents Andrew and Elizabeth, and brother’s Michael, Tommy, Andrew, and Brian. Nancy was born in Bronx, NY and moved to New Jersey in the 1950’s living and working in Fort Lee and Palisades Park before retiring to North Wildwood on the Jersey Shore. Nancy, always sharp as a tack, was the de facto family historian with her vivid recollection of people, events, and experiences. A classic and traditional lady, educated at the school of "hard knocks", she had nary a disparaging word or gripe about anyone or anything and took life in stride, cherishing every precious moment. She was a loving wife and aunt and is survived and missed by her nephews Mike and Chris. A visitation will be held at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Avenue, N Wildwood, NJ 08260 on October 6, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am at the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260. Nancy will then be interred with her husband Al at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery at 2:30pm. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh

To plant a tree in memory of NANCY BORELLI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.