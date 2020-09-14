Nancy A. Borelli, passed from this world on August 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Albert, parents Andrew and Elizabeth, and brother’s Michael, Tommy, Andrew, and Brian. Nancy was born in Bronx, NY and moved to New Jersey in the 1950’s living and working in Fort Lee and Palisades Park before retiring to North Wildwood on the Jersey Shore. Nancy, always sharp as a tack, was the de facto family historian with her vivid recollection of people, events, and experiences. A classic and traditional lady, educated at the school of "hard knocks", she had nary a disparaging word or gripe about anyone or anything and took life in stride, cherishing every precious moment. She was a loving wife and aunt and is survived and missed by her nephews Mike and Chris. A visitation will be held at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Avenue, N Wildwood, NJ 08260 on October 6, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am at the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260. Nancy will then be interred with her husband Al at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery at 2:30pm. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh
