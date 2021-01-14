CLARK, LORETTA "MIDGE"

Loretta “Midge” Clark, 77, of Stone Harbor, NJ, peacefully passed away on January 11 th at home surrounded by her loving family. Loretta was born on February 20 th, 1943 to Elizabeth ‘Bette’ and Vincent Greeley in Essington, Pennsylvania.A graduate of Ridley Park High School in 1961, Loretta worked as an executive secretary at The Boeing Company in Morton and as a legal secretary for the Bernard H. White Law firm in Wayne, Pennsylvania. She also volunteered her time at the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor and also assisted in reading programs at her grandchildren’s elementary school.Midge spent most of her life raising her family in Wayne, Pennsylvania. She moved to Stone Harbor, New Jersey permanently in 2007, where her greatest joy was spending time on the beach with her loving husband of 54 years and her children and grandchildren. During her life, Midge enjoyed reading and participating in book clubs, playing cards and traveling to Notre Dame to attend college football games.Midge is survived by her husband Robert Clark; daughter Christine Thornton (Jeffrey); son Robert Clark, Jr. (Tara) and grandchildren: Dallas, Tyler, Kyle, Troy and Alexa and brother Paul Greeley (Cindy).Due to COVID, services will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to ~ Michael J. Fox Foundation - P.O. Box 5014 – Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
