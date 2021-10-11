AFTANIS, JOHN F.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John F. Aftanis (“Jack”), of Cape May, passed away one day short of his 82nd birthday on October 4, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Jack has been a resident of Cape May since 1976. He graduated from Father Judge High School in the first graduating class of 1957 and furthered his education at LaSalle University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering. Growing up, Jack frequently visited the Jersey Shore, spending time in Atlantic City and Sea Isle City before discovering Cape May and falling in love with the ocean, where he loved to sail and scuba dive. A man of honor, Jack proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Independence. As an Air Dale he was an electrical engineer on an AWax Plane. During his time of service, he flew missions that were monitoring Russian ships during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jack started his professional career selling electronics, before moving to Cape May to start a career in Real Estate. After earning his Broker license, Jack opened Cape May Realty which has been serving the Cape May area as a family run business since 1982. Jack was a member of the Cape May Corinthian Yacht Club; Cape May Kiwanis Club, and after discovering golf became a member of Wildwood National Golf Club. Jack is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 53 years, Bunny; one son, Justin (and Dawn) Aftanis; two grandchildren, Isabella and Gavin; one brother, Robert “Af” (and Maggie) Aftanis; as well as his niece and nephews. Jack’s funeral service will be held on Friday (Oct. 22nd) at 10am in the Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested for Parkinson’s research, online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or the Wounded Warriors’ Foundation online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.