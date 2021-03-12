MAHLER, LILYBET "CHICKI"

Lilybet "Chicki" Mahler, age 86 of North Cape May, formerly of Philadelphia and Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Chicki had an adventurous spirit. She was independent, fun, accepting, hardworking, generous and intelligent. She was quiet but loved loudly. She was a world traveler, and enjoyed classical music, the opera, reading the NY Times on Sundays, drinking wine and watching the sun set with her family. She also enjoyed art, was a film aficionado, and was a member of PBS-WHYY public television. During the late 1970's, she owned and operated Chic-A-Dee's Cowboy Tavern at 4th and Cayuga St. in Philadelphia. She spent her life diligently working as a server at various casinos in Atlantic City, lastly at "Pickles" in Bally's Hotel and Casino. She is predeceased by her parents Edith and Frederick Mahler, sisters Melanie Mahler and Kathleen Vanderstine and brothers Freddie and Bobby. She is survived by her nephews Perry (Rebecca) Gallese, Christian Mahler, and niece Gabrielle (Rob) Kemly. She was the beloved great aunt of Alexa (Michael) Desiante, Julia Kemly and Grayson Gallese. Chicki was strong, she was brave and she was loved! A memorial service will be held 11am on March 20, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ; friends may call prior to service from 10am – 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to St. John Neumann Parish Good Samaritans, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ, 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
