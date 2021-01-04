LAUTENSCHLAGER, BARBARA K., 85, of Ocean City, December 31, 2020. She was a Spanish and English Language Learning Teacher for the Egg Harbor City School District.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 310-seat Restaurant Proposed for Avalon Dunes
- Pennsylvania Man Found Dead on Avalon Beach
- N. Wildwood Bar Accused of Violating Covid Orders Faces 66-day Liquor License Suspension, AG Announces
- Increase in Food Assistance Benefits for SNAP Recipients Expected
- Dennisville Bank Was Robbed Dec. 30
- 1 Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Wins $272,623 in Rio Grande
- County Loses 4 to Covid; 101 New Cases Reported in 2-day Total
- Crest Man Faces Drug, Weapons Charges After Arrest in Wildwood
- Blaze Caused by Fireworks Yields Roughly $5,000 in Damages to N. Wildwood Home
- Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Villas Residence
Videos
- Wildwood - I think it is long over due that Wildwood does some beautification of the Wildwood Board Walk. It looks the same as it did 40 years ago. You go to Ocean NJ or Ocean City Maryland and their walk is...
- Avalon - A Lower Township Spouter "KNOWS" that Cape May County is being infiltrated by "Liberal nut cases and brainwashed Democrats". The Spouter is right. So watch out! We're coming...
- Villas - Funny the President is doing what he accused the Democrats of doing ! He finally found election fraud. But he is the one doing it . Impeachment now !!!!!!!!!!! Or resign but Trump must go now...
- Wildwood - Shame on the owners of the 9 week old Frenchie who was walking on the Wildwood boardwalk on New Years Day. You were bundled up and it was breezy and cold but your poor baby was shaking with no...
- Cape May - "Fundamentally Change America". Obama is back and Sleepy Joe is his puppet!!