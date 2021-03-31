NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Robert A Caruso, 85, of Wildwood, NJ passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he has been a local resident for the past 50 years. Bob was best known for his “Big Bob” breakfast special at the Family Affair restaurant in North Wildwood. He was also a Veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carmela née Narducci. His children: Carla and Jeff Laird, Bob and Dawn Caruso. His Grandchildren: Stephanie and Heather Bense, Justin and Abigail Laird, Bryan and Erin Skill and Breanna Caruso. Great Grandchildren: Audrey Bense, Nicholas Laird and Riley Skill.Services will be graveside, Thursday, April 8th @ 12:30 St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Road, Cape May.Condolences may be sent to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT CARUSO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.