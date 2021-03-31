Robert A Caruso, 85, of Wildwood, NJ passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he has been a local resident for the past 50 years. Bob was best known for his “Big Bob” breakfast special at the Family Affair restaurant in North Wildwood. He was also a Veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carmela née Narducci. His children: Carla and Jeff Laird, Bob and Dawn Caruso. His Grandchildren: Stephanie and Heather Bense, Justin and Abigail Laird, Bryan and Erin Skill and Breanna Caruso. Great Grandchildren: Audrey Bense, Nicholas Laird and Riley Skill.Services will be graveside, Thursday, April 8th @ 12:30 St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Road, Cape May.Condolences may be sent to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
