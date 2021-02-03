MILLS, DOROTHY MARIE

Dorothy Marie Mills, 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away February 2, 2021. She was born in Atlantic City to the late Harry and Gladys (nee Smith) Near. She was a lifelong resident of Cape May County and member of Seaville United Methodist Church.She is survived by her children: Sharon (Lew) Conley, Dorothy (Joe) Scheufele, Colleen Adams, and Michael (Tina) Laughlin; stepson Rodney Mills of VA and stepdaughter Mandy (Brian) Mills of PA; grandchildren: Brandon McNulty, Carrie Hoffmann, Jacquie Martindale, David Martindale, Brian Scheufele, Dawn Daugherty, Erin Smith, Jaymee Adams, Kaeleigh Laughlin, Colin Laughlin, Connor Laughlin, Michele Mills, and Kendrick Gibbs; as well as 19 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by husbands, Harry Laughlin in 1987 and James Mills in 2010; and by granddaughter Emily Laughlin in 2011.She loved her family, Broadway, music, and God. “We will meet again some sunny day.” Services are private. Donations may be made to Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Shore Road, Seaville, NJ 08230 or at www.seavilleumc.net. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

