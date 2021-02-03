MILLS, DOROTHY MARIE

Dorothy Marie Mills, 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away February 2, 2021. She was born in Atlantic City to the late Harry and Gladys (nee Smith) Near. She was a lifelong resident of Cape May County and member of Seaville United Methodist Church.She is survived by her children: Sharon (Lew) Conley, Dorothy (Joe) Scheufele, Colleen Adams, and Michael (Tina) Laughlin; stepson Rodney Mills of VA and stepdaughter Mandy (Brian) Mills of PA; grandchildren: Brandon McNulty, Carrie Hoffmann, Jacquie Martindale, David Martindale, Brian Scheufele, Dawn Daugherty, Erin Smith, Jaymee Adams, Kaeleigh Laughlin, Colin Laughlin, Connor Laughlin, Michele Mills, and Kendrick Gibbs; as well as 19 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by husbands, Harry Laughlin in 1987 and James Mills in 2010; and by granddaughter Emily Laughlin in 2011.She loved her family, Broadway, music, and God. “We will meet again some sunny day.” Services are private. Donations may be made to Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Shore Road, Seaville, NJ 08230 or at www.seavilleumc.net. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Florida Man Arrested After Police Standoff in N. Cape May
- N. Cape May MVC Facility to be Closed Jan. 30
- Indictments Filed Jan. 26
- Use of Rio Grande Fire Vehicle in Question
- Shifting Tides Make ‘Ghost Tracks’ Appear
- Blaze Erupts on OC Boardwalk
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 28 New Cases Reported
- Middle to Hear Application for New Shopping Plaza Tenants
- LCMR Field House to Serve as County’s 2nd Covid Vaccination Site
- VA Medical Center to Hold Covid Vaccination Event
Videos
- Sea Isle City - I think it's apparent that City Hall wants to do everything in its power to mediate the flooding that occurs from these storms. The flashing signs are one thing but they don't curb the...
- Wildwood - Why aren't Minutes of the Wildwood Planning Board ever posted on the city web site ? Even the agendas do not include much information.
- Wildwood - Are people suppose to self quaintine after returning from Florida? I see people post about being there and not doing that.
- Lower Township - Joe Biden is filling his cabinet with Obama leftovers, to fulfill a second nightmare. Here comes phase two of conquer and divide the masses.
- Villas - Wildwood to promote beach tags is wrong, I lived in Cape May and the last few years I did not buy beach tags or go to the beach. By the time you find a place to park and pay the meter plus beach tags...