FARMER, MARY P.

Mary P. Farmer, 90, of Cape May, NJ, died peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021. Mary was born to Scottish immigrants in Philadelphia. She attended Our Mother of Consolation School in Chestnut Hill and Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy High School in Phialdelphia. Mary went on to nursing school at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was then called to join The Sisters of Mercy. Her love for nursing and her desire to mentor led her back to nursing. Mary continued her education earning a Bachelor of Nursing from St. Joseph’s University and a Master of Nursing from Villanova University. Mary taught nursing at Hahnemann University Hospital for over 20 years. Mary had a dramatic impact on her students that was evident by the continued interaction and communication she had with them, even in retirement. Mary was extremely proud of her Scottish roots and took several trips there over the years to visit. Mary was also somewhat of a world traveler by default. Mary told each of her nieces and nephews if they could save $100 dollars, she would take them anywhere in the world. Through the varied choices, Mary traveled to North Africa, Iceland, most of western Europe, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. When Mary retired, she moved to New Jersey where she resided at her home in Townsends Inlet, which she had purchased in 1962. The home in TI was the center of family gatherings for many years. In later years, Mary moved to the Victorian Towers retirement community in Cape May. In retirement Mary kept busy working in various shops in Cape May, meeting and interacting with many people who genuinely loved her.Mary is survived by her brother John P. Farmer of Philadelphia, and nieces/nephew Colleen F. Polk of Hatfield, PA., Sandy F. Reyher of West Lawn, PA., and James F. Farmer of Sewell, NJ.Mary was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary (nee McFadden) and brothers Peter J. Farmer and Francis J. Farmer.A visitation will be held at Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, 8413 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Tuesday, February 23rd at 10AM. A graveside service at 11AM will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham Township.
