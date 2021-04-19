NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Marie T. Quaid, age 77, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Powers of Del Haven, NJ, and Dawn Mitchell of Magnolia, TX; her brothers, Robert Herman of Cape May Court House, Thomas Herman of Cleveland, OH, and Edward Herman of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Rose Bud Abadi of Cleveland, OH; two grandchildren, Rachel Powers of San Antonio, TX, and Cassandra Powers of Eunice, LA; and her six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Herman. Graveside services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

