Emma Dutton-Hindley (nee Krieger), 80, of Cape May, New Jersey, passed away at home on January 2, after a heroic battle with bladder cancer. Born on March 30, 1940 to Henry and Catherine Krieger in Philadelphia, Emma graduated from West Catholic in 1959, and worked as a Bell Telephone operator, where she met her late husband, linesman Charlie Dutton. He would ring her switchboard for dates and after first hanging up on him, she accepted. They wed in 1963 and settled in Marple Township, PA. They had one daughter, Laurie Ann, who inherited her mom’s beautiful blue-gray eyes. Emma dedicated her life to being a devoted and loving mother. She was known as ‘Momma Dutton” among her daughter’s friends and was always there to nestle one under her wing. Emma loved being a Marple Newtown Tigers band parent, a teacher’s aide and an acolyte “mother” at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Emma found love again in 1997 with Wilbur Hindley, and they married, traveled through Europe, and retired, ‘down the shore’. Emma was a passionate dog lover and opened her home to many rescues. She was also an award-winning purple martin enthusiast and loved when people stopped to enjoy her birds each summer. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a devoted Philadelphia sports fan. Emma is survived by her loving husband, Wilbur Hindley, her daughter Laurie Morrissey (Daniel), her step-grandsons Patrick and Kevin, her stepson Thomas Hindley (Jean), a sister Catherine Jacobs, and her cockapoo Riley. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Outreach of Cape May County to help animals in need. Burial will be private at Cold Spring Cemetery in Cape May. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

