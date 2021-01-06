Emma Dutton-Hindley (nee Krieger), 80, of Cape May, New Jersey, passed away at home on January 2, after a heroic battle with bladder cancer. Born on March 30, 1940 to Henry and Catherine Krieger in Philadelphia, Emma graduated from West Catholic in 1959, and worked as a Bell Telephone operator, where she met her late husband, linesman Charlie Dutton. He would ring her switchboard for dates and after first hanging up on him, she accepted. They wed in 1963 and settled in Marple Township, PA. They had one daughter, Laurie Ann, who inherited her mom’s beautiful blue-gray eyes. Emma dedicated her life to being a devoted and loving mother. She was known as ‘Momma Dutton” among her daughter’s friends and was always there to nestle one under her wing. Emma loved being a Marple Newtown Tigers band parent, a teacher’s aide and an acolyte “mother” at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Emma found love again in 1997 with Wilbur Hindley, and they married, traveled through Europe, and retired, ‘down the shore’. Emma was a passionate dog lover and opened her home to many rescues. She was also an award-winning purple martin enthusiast and loved when people stopped to enjoy her birds each summer. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a devoted Philadelphia sports fan. Emma is survived by her loving husband, Wilbur Hindley, her daughter Laurie Morrissey (Daniel), her step-grandsons Patrick and Kevin, her stepson Thomas Hindley (Jean), a sister Catherine Jacobs, and her cockapoo Riley. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Outreach of Cape May County to help animals in need. Burial will be private at Cold Spring Cemetery in Cape May. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennsylvania Man Found Dead on Avalon Beach
- Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Villas Residence
- Increase in Food Assistance Benefits for SNAP Recipients Expected
- 310-seat Restaurant Proposed for Avalon Dunes
- Dennisville Bank Was Robbed Dec. 30
- N. Wildwood Bar Accused of Violating Covid Orders Faces 66-day Liquor License Suspension, AG Announces
- 1 Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Wins $272,623 in Rio Grande
- Crest Man Faces Drug, Weapons Charges After Arrest in Wildwood
- County Loses 4 to Covid; 101 New Cases Reported in 2-day Total
- Blaze Caused by Fireworks Yields Roughly $5,000 in Damages to N. Wildwood Home
Videos
- Wildwood - I continue to get phone solicitations daily from fund raising organizations representing police agencies. A large percentage of money collected goes to the companies raising the money. A much...
- North Wildwood - For all those who ranted and raved about the evils of the Democrats' Socialism agenda being the downfall of America, I look forward to watching you return your $600 so-called Stimulus Check....
- Dennis Township - Attention adults : ANYTIME profit is held in higher regard than the truth, the press isn't the only one who loses .
- Villas - What is all the construction under the boards and out to the water in Wildwood?
- Cape May County - Well I just read where our wise and wonderful governor in NJ has decided to include our prisoners in the first group of people getting the Covid vaccine. I just don’t get it. People should be angry...