Doris Langebartel Archibald, a Wildwood icon for many years, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021, at age 95.
Doris was well known throughout the Wildwood area as “The Pink Lady”. She was the owner of Doris Archibald Grasscutting and could often be seen driving her pink tractor or pink coffee trucks. In later years, she was well known for her pink real estate car. She will be sadly missed by her children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com