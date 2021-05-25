AMENHAUSER, PAUL FRANCIS

Paul Francis Amenhauser (March 16, 1961 - May 22, 2021). Paul left this life and entered the arms of God on May 21, 2021. Paul is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Patricia, his loving children, John, Lauren and Danielle, and his adoring granddaughters, Riley and Saige, who were the apples of his eye. Paul honorably served in the United States Air Force after graduating from Wildwood Catholic High School. In addition to mastering his lifelong craft as a home improvement contractor, Paul was an active member of the City of North Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company and he treasured each and every opportunity that he was able to spend with his firemen brothers, particularly during annual trips to Flyers games and during the winter holidays when he was affectionately known as “Mr. Christmas”. Paul also cherished his time as a coach with St. Ann’s and St. Raymond’s schools for many years and his tireless devotion to coaching had a positive impact on the lives of many young boys and girls that played under him. Paul was a great athlete known for his skill in the bowling alley, in men’s basketball leagues and, most recently, as an ace on the softball mound where he enjoyed the opportunity to play softball with his son and friends in the Cape May County Men’s Softball League. Paul also loved his Miami Dolphins football team and he faithfully cheered on the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Flyers all of his life. Paul will be so deeply missed by his family and friends but we take comfort in the fact that he is looking over all of us from Heaven and that we will all one day see him and his great smile again. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home in North Wildwood immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul’s memory be sent to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or directly to 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.Condolences atingersollgreenwoodfh.com

