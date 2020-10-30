SPRATT, FRANCES MARY JAAS

Frances Mary Jaas Spratt, of North Cape May, NJ died peacefully at her home on October 27, 2020. Frances was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Frances overcame many health issues in recent years. She was admired by everyone she touched with her grace, sense of humor and loving spirit. She was born April 12, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, the oldest daughter of Joseph and Frances Jaas. She married Robert Spratt on May 5, 1950 in St. Louis, MO. They moved to Neshanic, NJ and together they had five children: Jarilyn Fierst (Ed), Cheryl (Martin), Randolph (Kim), Robin (Hank) and Richard (Deb). Robert and Frances worked side by side to build their house in Neshanic and she had a way with plants and created beautiful gardens of flowers. She had a keen mind and was passionate about the protection of animals, children and veterans. Frances was generous with her wisdom and talents. She was deeply loved and loved her family very deeply. Robert and Frances retired to Cape May, NJ and enjoyed a long retirement. She is survived by her five children, along with five grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica and Jacqueline Fierst and Daniel and Caitlin Spratt. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren. A private family ceremony will be held. Contributions in Frances’ memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Cape May Animal Shelter , 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

