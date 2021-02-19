MEADE, PATTY

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Patty Meade, February 14, 2021 from East Falls section of Philadelphia. Patty retired to Cape May. Predeceased by son Anthony and husband John. She is survived by sisters Rose and Joyce and brothers John and Albert. Services will be private

To plant a tree in memory of PATTY MEADE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.