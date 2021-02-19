MEADE, PATTY

Patty Meade, February 14, 2021 from East Falls section of Philadelphia. Patty retired to Cape May. Predeceased by son Anthony and husband John. She is survived by sisters Rose and Joyce and brothers John and Albert. Services will be private
- Cape May - Did anyone else see Councilmember Shaine Meier’s rude outburst at this week’s council meeting? He was completely out of control, shouting “you’re a liar!” and repeatedly interrupting a caller who was...
- West Wildwood - Biden promised he was going to give two thousand dollar stimulus checks. What’s taking so long? The Democrats control everything. I also heard we’re not going to get the two thousand Biden promised....
- Erma - Cherry Hill is not a part of South Jersey. People need to learn how to read a map..
- North Wildwood - Biden shouldn’t have shut down the pipeline. The pipeline is a lot safer, and controlling any leaks, would have been a lot easier than controlling leaks from tankers and oil rigs. I was amazed at how...
- Wildwood - Why has the mainstream media been so quiet about all the riots and chaos still going on in Democrat controlled cities?