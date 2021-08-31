RINIER, KATHLEEN A.

Kathleen A. Rinier, 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ, formerly of North Wildwood, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia to the late John J. and Margaret V. Gubicza Haas, Jr. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and a former member of St. Ann Church in Wildwood. She worked at Court House Convalescent Center and enjoyed spending time with her coffee club at Donut Connection and watching her grandchildren’s sports.Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Nadine (Donnie) Bullock and Melissa (Fred Boyle) Wells; her brothers, John Haas, III and Richard Haas; her 13 grandchildren, Brittany (Victor), Brandon (Lauren), Bryan, Gianna, Rayne, Madison, Ava, Loghan, Aubrey, Declan, Joshua, Justin, and Branden (Jolisa); her 12 great grandchildren, McCallister “Cali”, Asher, Liam, Eli, Amara, Khloe, Amelia, Branden, Kai, Isma, Justin, and Bentley; and her extended family and friends.Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
