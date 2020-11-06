PRETTYMAN, JAMES RONALD, "JIMI"

James “Jimi” Ronald Prettyman, age 71, died on November 1st, after a battle with lung cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.Jimi is survived by his two children, Adrienne and Jeremy Prettyman, their spouses Kevin Connolly and Burcu Öke-Prettyman, his grandson Paul Connolly, and a granddaughter expected this March. He leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Cheryl, Mike, Kathy, and Gary Prettyman, his sister-in-law Chris Prettyman, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Helen Lyon, his father Loren (Pete) Prettyman, his brother Pete Prettyman, and his sister-in-law Kim Prettyman.Jimi was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After graduating from North Catholic High School in 1967, he served in the Army and was stationed at Can Tho Airfield with the 271st ASHC “Innkeepers” from 1969-70. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Veteran Campaign Medal.After the military, Jimi began a career as an auto mechanic that spanned thirty years. Jimi’s love of mechanics began as a child when he disassembled a lawnmower in the basement of his parents’ Philadelphia rowhome. He spent the rest of his life taking things apart to see how they worked. He moved to South Jersey in the 1980s, where he worked at Burke Motor Group and earned a reputation for being able to fix just about anything. In 2005, Jimi retired in order to care for his mother in her home in Del Haven. She predeceased him by one day. Jimi was a talented drummer who was passionate about music and made friends everywhere that he went. He will be dearly missed by the many people whose lives he touched. To know him was to love him.A memorial service will be held in summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer https://go2foundation.org/ and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Police Charge Suspect for Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
- Unofficial Results for Nov. 3 General Election
- Middle Man Charged with Sex Assault, Endangering Welfare of a Child
- County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases
- Upper Man, 69, Dies from COVID-19; 22 New Cases Reported
- Murphy OK's 'Nation's Strongest Plastic Bag Ban'
- County Reports 20 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 2 Non-resident Cases
- County Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea Isle City - Not only looking forward to the Biden administration, but it will be nice to have a real first lady again.
- Cape May - With a new team on council perhaps the city will see a new fire hall built. I hope they allow some room for parking for the new library and for city hall. Perhaps the city can buy the church across...
- West Wildwood - Happy days are here again. Congrats to the new team.
- Lower Township - To all the people stating "we can let the children of illegal immigrants out of their cages now"-remember, the Obama/Biden administration built those cages. Joe Biden is not a nice person-...
- Wildwood - I want to THANK a very good person and APPRECIATE more than you know how much this comes from me for finding and returning my wallet, keys and all my important information. My wallet fell out of my...