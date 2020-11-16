NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Freda Fradell McCullough of North Cape May, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Israel and Molly Feit.She graduated from Millville High School and attended the University of Miami. After returning to New Jersey, she worked at her father’s arcade on the Wildwood Boardwalk where she met and married the love of her life John C. McCullough. While working at Franklin Clothes, Freda and her husband also leased the concession stand at Belleplain State Park for 11 years. Freda settled permanently at the Cape May County library, where most knew her as “Freddie”, for 34 years.In addition to her parents, Freda is preceded in death by her husband John C “MAC” McCullough and her daughter Beth McCullough. Freda is loved by her sons Louis (Sue) McCullough and Charles (Beth) McCullough; daughters Lynn (Jim) Kleb, and Lisa McCullough; Sister Natalie Sugarman; Grandchildren Louis (Ashley), Christopher (Taylor), Melissa, Carly (Drew), Kelly (Dom), Lauren (Mike), and Jim (Jess); Nephews Mark (Leann) and Mike (Ilyse) 8 great-grandchildren, Nieces Mary (Bobby), Frannie (Louie), and Harriet (Lou).Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of Evoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to your local Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.