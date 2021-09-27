CARBONE, SUSAN C.

Susan C. Carbone, (nee Hill), on September 23, 2021, age 77 of Wildwood, NJ. Beloved mother of Amy Cushman, Arthur Cushman, II, Lisa Carbone and the late Vicky Cushman. Loving grandmother of Austin Cushman, Annestasia Cushman and Clarence McCready, Jr. Dear sister of Shirley Lillo (Larry) and the late Bruce Hill. Susan was a loving and caring person who lived for her family. She will truly be missed.A memorial service will be planned at a later date and announced on her obituary at www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Susan’s memory to the American Diabetes Association 1160 US 22 #103 Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (www.diabetes.org) or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, Suite 1100, New York, NY 10016 (www.Kidney.org). Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
