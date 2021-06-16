NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

James Thompson “Capt. Jim”, age 75, of Villas, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from complications due to dementia. Capt. Jim got his nickname while working for many years on the fishing boat “Adventurer II” out of Wildwood, where he was a mate and at times the captain. Jim served in the US Marine Corp in Vietnam for two years where he achieved the title of Sergeant, earned a Marksman medal and was honorably discharged. He is survived by his brother John of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, sister Catherine of Las Vegas, NE, and niece Amy Constable of Las Vegas. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

