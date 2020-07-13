NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Marianne M. Sinnerard- Sheerin, age 84, of Villas, passed away at her home on Friday, July 10, 2020. Marianne was born in Lausut, Germany and was a Training Technician for the Woodbine Developmental Center and is survived by her husband Raymond Sinnerard. Services for Marianne will be private and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

