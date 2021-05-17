CRUZ, ALICE J. (Smaniotto), 72, of Cape May Court House, May 11, 2021.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May Home Improvement Store to Open in October
- Lower Man, 65, Killed by Motorist on Bay Drive
- Politicians Seek Solution After State’s ‘Mistake’ Delays Wildwood Developments
- New Retail Space Being Built in Burleigh
- Indictments Filed May 11
- Developers Weigh in on Project Delays in Wildwood
- Seaville Resident, Associate Pastor Declares Candidacy for Upper Committee
- 1 Death, 4 New Covid Cases Reported; CMCo Ends Daily Virus Update
- Executive Order OK’s Swift Covid Restriction Easing May 19
- Indictments Filed May 4
Videos
- Rio Grande - To all the Landlords who cannot collect rent under illegal laws. If you are going to lose your property due to non paying tenants, stop paying property taxes. Stop paying utilities and stop...
- Cape May County - I’m so tired of some of the Pennsylvania entitled and Delco people who come to the shore and treat us locals like servants.
- Villas - If anyone found a Toyota hubcap, could you turn it in to The Point State Park lost and found. Thanks!
- Stone Harbor - Since it looks like the mask mandates are gradually being lifted in the country I have noticed that we have lost interaction among our fellow citizens. With the mask some people did acknowledge their...
- Cape May County - I can't wait till the O'Biden administration starts telling people they have to buy gas by plate number and odd and even days. I was a 17-year-old kid pumping gas back then, 1973 and 1974...