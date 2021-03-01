Ruffing

Mary M. Ruffing, 83 years of age, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Born to Josephine H. Tamburine and William R. DeArment on March 23, 1937 in Oil City Pa. Mary along with her husband, of 54 years, Joseph C. Ruffing Sr., located to Cape May County after marrying, on June 9, 1956, for Joseph was enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. Together they had three children Deborah, Joseph Jr., and Cheri. In 1959 they established Ruffing Roofing Company for which Mary ran the office and was lovingly named “The War Chief”, due to her ability to handle situations that needed a bit of attitude. Early 1990’s they started the Triple R Ranch which took the public on guided trail rides, had a lesson program and provided the farm for parties. Mary loved having the facility, jumping with people and watching as everyone enjoyed being with the animals and the atmosphere the farm provided! Mary was most happy when with her family, eating Italian food smothered in red sauce and enjoying some fine chocolate candy.She is predeceased by her late husband, Joseph C Ruffing Sr., her parents Josephine Tamburine and William DeArment and brother Lynn D. Doll. Mary is survived by her children Deborah A. Ruffing, Cheri L. (Jon) Errico and Joseph C. Ruffing Jr. Grandchildren; Tara and Nichole Tanghare, Melissa, and Timothy Ruffing, Joseph Ruffing III, Kevin and Christopher Robson, Corrine Errico along with Great- Grandchildren Herman, Cole and Chloe Frame and Timothy Ruffing, Jr. Services for Mary will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

